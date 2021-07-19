Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, others pray for Kate Henshaw as she celebrates 50th birthday in style

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, other Nollywood stars have taken out time to pray for their colleague, Kate Henshaw on her 50th birthday today.

Storming Instagram to celebrate the veteran, Rita mentioned that Kate is an amazing woman.

In her words;

“Wishing my hot beautiful friend a very happy birthday! You are such a bubbly bunny and all-around amazing woman and i pray that the rest of your year be filled with every good thing on this earth.
May the happiness you find today stay with you forever and a day! Love you lots.. @k8henshaw P:S – This is what 50 looks like ladies and gentlemen!”

Funke Akindele wrote;

“Kimon Katie baby!!! Give dem!! Hotstepper!!! Happy birthday 50th Birthday to you my darling Sis! You have been there before us, you are still here doing your thing, May you continue to be a force to reckon with in Jesus name!!! Amen. Love you Aunty mi. Enjoy your day!! @k8henshaw”

Uche Jumbo wrote;

“I can write a book on the institution called KATE! I have loved her since my first day on a Nollywood set! That’s over 2 decades of knowing, learning, working and believing in her brand! Time keeper of Sets A talented Queen Fit4life 50 WHAT!!!!! Happy golden jubilee superstar! I celebrate you like always but most importantly I pray God continue to bless, keep, provide and lead you!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY K8”

Toyin Abraham wrote;

“Happy birthday sweet Aunty Kate @k8henshaw supportive,loyal and loving Aunty… God bless your new age ma’am “

Via Instagram
