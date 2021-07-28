‘Ritual Movies is My Calling’- Yul Edochie Finally Admits

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has admitted in a new Instagram post that acting as a ritualist in movies is his ‘real’ area of specialization.

The actor made this known following trail of accusations of him being a ritualist in real life. Many went as far as sending him personal messages on how to get money through fetish means.

The son of the legendary Nollywood actor responded by saying he has now realized that ritual movie is his calling because he does it so well and brings out all the aspects that make the story believable.

In his words;

Bros leave am, Ritual Movies na my calling.