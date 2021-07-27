Ruth Kadiri, other celebrities react as Mercy Aigbe flaunts her luxury living room on social media

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Ruth Kadiri and other Nigerian celebrities have reacted to actress, Mercy Aigbe’s new photos of her luxurious sitting room.

This comes after the 43-year-old  flaunted the new face of her sitting room on her official Instagram page.

According to Mercy, she decided to give her sitting room a new look by getting it transformed.

Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;

“@hnk_interiors be bursting my brain… Before meets After! Space fit for only a Queen #blessed”

Watch the video below;

See how some of Mercy’s fans, friends and colleagues reacted to this;

@nuella_njubigbo wrote “Congratulations dear, your home is beautiful.”

@ruthkadiri wrote “beautiful”

@lauraikeji wrote “Amazing”

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote “Beautiful Congratulations Maami Abeg ide Road to lekki, Prep d visitors room for me..Tainks”

@its_dupson wrote “This is so sweet to watch congratulations”

@_ademidesire wrote “This is huge congratulations mama @realmercyaigbe”

Via Instagram
