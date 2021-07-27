Ruth Kadiri, other celebrities react as Mercy Aigbe flaunts her luxury living room on social media

Ruth Kadiri and other Nigerian celebrities have reacted to actress, Mercy Aigbe’s new photos of her luxurious sitting room.

This comes after the 43-year-old flaunted the new face of her sitting room on her official Instagram page.

According to Mercy, she decided to give her sitting room a new look by getting it transformed.

Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;

“@hnk_interiors be bursting my brain… Before meets After! Space fit for only a Queen #blessed”

Watch the video below;

See how some of Mercy’s fans, friends and colleagues reacted to this;

@nuella_njubigbo wrote “Congratulations dear, your home is beautiful.”

@ruthkadiri wrote “beautiful”

@lauraikeji wrote “Amazing”

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote “Beautiful Congratulations Maami Abeg ide Road to lekki, Prep d visitors room for me..Tainks”

@its_dupson wrote “This is so sweet to watch congratulations”

@_ademidesire wrote “This is huge congratulations mama @realmercyaigbe”