“Sagging and drinking in public to mourn a friend is the height of mockery” – Uche Maduagwu drags Davido

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has dragged Davido for sagging and drinking while mourning his late friend, Obama DMW.

Recall, Davido’s good friend, Obama DMW passed away after a heart failure, and days later, a video of Davido sagging and drinking surfaced online.

Maduagwu however saw Davido’s action as the height of mockery and he didn’t hesitate to share his opinion on Instagram.

He wrote;

“Omg this is unfair and the height of mockery, even an agbero under ojuelegba bridge will never stoop so low to be #sagging and drinking in public to mourn a friend,

that moment is the only time they do sober reflection but look at the radarada #davido dey do for #atlanta and his #boys dey lie to us sey baba dey mourn, some celeb even insult me for asking why he refused to eulogize #obamadmw on his social media page, now u all know why or does this look like mourning abi massive celebration”.

