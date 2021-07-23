‘See senior men’ – MC Macaroni exclaims as he shares video of Obi Cubana & Don Jazzy in his home (Video)

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as MC Macaroni has shared a video of Obi Cubana and Don Jazzy chilling in his living room.

Macaroni had taken to social media to narrate how Obi Cubana was at his place of residence for a skit right in the middle of his tight schedule.

Obi Cubana left Oba on Tuesday, went to Abuja that same Tuesday and then to Lagos, straight to my place (My place is far from Airport ooo) with his family. We shot that video between 9pm-12am because he had to leave for Maldives yesterday morning. He tweeted.

He also explained how Don Jazzy stayed for hours despite the delays in production of the skit they were making. Social media users have lauded Obi Cubana’s humility and there is a little wonder as to why people turned up for him at his mom’s week-long burial ceremony.

Watch the video below: