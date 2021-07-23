TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into…

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy…

‘See senior men’ – MC Macaroni exclaims as he shares video of Obi Cubana & Don Jazzy in his home (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as MC Macaroni has shared a video of Obi Cubana and Don Jazzy chilling in his living room.

Macaroni had taken to social media to narrate how Obi Cubana was at his place of residence for a skit right in the middle of his tight schedule.

Obi Cubana left Oba on Tuesday, went to Abuja that same Tuesday and then to Lagos, straight to my place (My place is far from Airport ooo) with his family. We shot that video between 9pm-12am because he had to leave for Maldives yesterday morning. He tweeted.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s…

Again Rihanna peppers Don Jazzy and others with hot photos

He also explained how Don Jazzy stayed for hours despite the delays in production of the skit they were making. Social media users have lauded Obi Cubana’s humility and there is a little wonder as to why people turned up for him at his mom’s week-long burial ceremony.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that he bought a…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy bought her a…

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with holiness –…

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his ’46…

Actor Dike Osinachi disowns daughter after she picked N50k over a plate of rice…

Israel DMW replies man who offered him 30billion to k!ll Davido

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘See senior men’ – MC Macaroni exclaims as he shares video of…

“He is proud, Talks Anyhow’ – Nigerians comment as Bishop Oyedepo Reacts…

My Mom Was Angry I Did Butt Surgery — Reality TV Star, Khloe

I Started Dating My Wife When I Was In A Single Room Without A Bed — Obi Cubana

Two days after her father’s death, Tiwa Savage writes tribute to her only…

Isreal DMW gives an update on Davido and Chioma’s relationship

Nigerians show concern as Bobrisky publicly professes his undying love for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More