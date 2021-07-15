“See your mate is the worst thing to say to a child” – Reno Omokri

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian lawyer cum activist, Reno Omokri has advised parents to desist from comparing their children to other children.

According to the politician, using sentences like ‘see your mate’ leads youths to desperation and unhealthy competition that has caused an increase in criminal activities amongst youths.

Taking to Instagram, Reno Omokri wrote;

“See your mate is the worst thing to say to a child. It breeds inferiority and unhealthy rivalry. Nobody is your mate. Job said “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, And naked shall I return”-Job 1:21.

Prisons are full of children who tried to be like their mates! Saying ‘see your mate’ to children is what is driving the get rich at any cost syndrome in our communities. And nothing is off limits. Many of our young girls now go after married older men because they want to keep up with their mates. And it all starts from the home. We need a moral revolution in our families.”

