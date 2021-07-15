‘Shameful’ – Nigerians drag comedian Bovi for saying he never wanted a girl child

Nigerian comedian, Bovi has been dragged on social media for revealing that he never wanted a girl child.

This comes after the actor shared photos of him twinning with his daughter, Elena and according to Bovi in the caption he wrote, he never wanted a girl child.

He wrote: I never wanted a girl child, actually!

Although Bovi did not give reasons for the sentiments about having a girl child, this still did not go down well with many social media users and they have reacted differently to the revelation.

See some of their comments below;

@lizblink wrote “Shameful thing to say. Y’all are part of the problem. Why won’t boys keep feeling superior and disrespecting females. Mtcheeeew”

@garnets_essentials wrote “You can definitely keep this to yourself!”

@tams__k wrote “Keep it to yourself.. we don’t care . it might affect her psychologically.”

@sowpheey wrote “How about now Bov?our gender is really underrated but we prove otherwise anyways”