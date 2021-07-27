‘She lies effortlessly’ – Nigerians drag Laura Ikeji for saying she invested N10M on a handbag

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have dragged Laura Ikeji for saying she invested N10M on a handbag.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the mother of two was heard telling her friend, Eniola Badmus that she splashed millions on Naira on a bag.

According to Laura, she invested N10.5M on a designer bag.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@pwetty_bii wrote “She lies effortlessly, gosh”

@otiz_lifestyle wrote “Even Linda won’t spend 10M on a single bag as a smart business woman once again what does Laura sell other than Clothings, she runs her mouth too much chasing clout”

@rukky_biston wrote “Believe Laura at your peril. Laura biko zukwanike with your lies.”

@larryzaha7 wrote “If lai Mohammed was a lady”

@the.4one6 wrote “Clout mixed with lies , Abeg rest ijn”

Via Instagram
