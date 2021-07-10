TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s…

Singer, Speed Darlington ties the knot? (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Photos going viral on social media have sparked rumours that controversial singer, Speed Darlington might have tied the knot.

In the photo, Speedy was seen on suit as he held hands with a lady who was adorned in a beautiful wedding gown.

READ ALSO

Man cries out after his wife collected N300K from her ex…

I am 52 and still single with no children, yet I didn’t die…

Any conversation around Speed Darlington usually has multiple plot twists and hilarious drama.

Just recently, he shared a video narrating his heartwrenching experience all through the day.

The highlight of it all was how he claims the Nigerian police extorted a huge sum of money as ‘fine’.

According to Speed Darlington, he was heading to Computer Village to repair his shattered iPhone screen when some police officers pulled him over. While searching his bag, they found “loud” (i.e Marijuana) and the officers threatened to arrest him.

The police officers, as heard in his video, requested for half a million naira as fine. After negotiations, they reached common ground and he allegedly ended up paying a sum of “two hundred thousand naira (200,000)”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive – Husband of…

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed – Actress,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Speed Darlington ties the knot? (Photos)

T.B Joshua: Conspiracies that may arise after his death and how the church is…

‘Na boutique?’ – Fans react as Linda Ikeji flaunts her…

‘Lion no dey born goat’ – Tonto Dikeh brags over her…

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

BBNaija’s Tochi Oke narrates how his female boss s*xually assaulted him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More