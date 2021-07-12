TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound…

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to…

Sound Sultan’s Inspiring Moment With His Children On Father’s Day

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the inspiring moment late Sound Sultan sang with his kids on father’s day.

During the celebration of Father’s Day a few weeks ago, the veteran singer, celebrated with his children, as they were spotted in a viral video singing and having fun together.

The musician, who played a guitar sang while his children acted as his back up.

READ ALSO

“I don’t know why the good ones have to…

How singer, Sound Sultan predicted his own death

He posted the song with the caption:

“Happy Fathers day to Me . Nothing makes me happier in Life than loving ur mummy and u guys eternally. #bidemifasasi. #zarafasasi. #mayowafasasi. @faridafasasi.”

Sound Sultan unfortunately lost his life following a long battle with cancer of the throat. Reports gathered that he died at 44.

See video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s…

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to school

Grieving wife of late Sound Sultan breaks down in tears as she lays her head on…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

“I don’t know why the good ones have to go” –…

28-year-old footballer, Ahmed Musa marries for the third time

Sound Sultan’s Inspiring Moment With His Children On Father’s Day

How singer, Sound Sultan predicted his own death

Please pray for me, I can’t use my hands – Kemi Olunloyo cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More