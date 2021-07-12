Sound Sultan’s Inspiring Moment With His Children On Father’s Day

A video making the rounds on social media shows the inspiring moment late Sound Sultan sang with his kids on father’s day.
During the celebration of Father’s Day a few weeks ago, the veteran singer, celebrated with his children, as they were spotted in a viral video singing and having fun together.
The musician, who played a guitar sang while his children acted as his back up.
He posted the song with the caption:
“Happy Fathers day to Me . Nothing makes me happier in Life than loving ur mummy and u guys eternally. #bidemifasasi. #zarafasasi. #mayowafasasi. @faridafasasi.”
Sound Sultan unfortunately lost his life following a long battle with cancer of the throat. Reports gathered that he died at 44.
See video below;
