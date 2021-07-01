Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama DMW’s death (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh has revealed the condition of the singer days after he lost his personal assistant, Obama DMW.

It would be recalled that the entertainment industry was left in a mourning mood on the 29th of June when Obama DMW was pronounced dead. He reportedly died of heart failure.

Obama DMW was buried according to Islamic rites the following day, June 30, and tributes have continued to pour in from fans and celebrities alike.

However, Davido has not been on social media ever since the sad news surfaced on the internet, and this has got his fans worried over the singer’s state of mind.

However, Special Spesh has shared a photo of the DMW leader, assuring fans that he is in a good condition.

See the photo below: