Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO –…

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her…

Stop acting like you like me when you talk sh*t behind me — Laycon blows hot

By Shalom

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ winner and rapper, Laycon, has dished out a warning to fake friends who say bad things about him behind his back.

According to the BBNaija winner, he will continue to win and evolve and people shouldn’t act like they like him then talk sh*t about him behind his back.

His post read;

“Don’t act like you like me then talk shit about me behind my back. That shit will come back to me.

You don’t need to put me down to rise up… when will you guys understand that’s not how life works.

God no go ever dim my light for yours to shine sha This thing is all God so if you think it’s by bad mouthing… God go show you 100%
I didn’t get here by myself. I got God behind me. Na why God go Dey always expose all of you.

Do good and that’s what will come back to you In the end na the same way dem go package all of us dump for 6ft.
Laycon will continue to win, I will continue to evolve, I will continue to conquer and break records, I will continue to change my life and other people’s lives positively.
God Dey with me and my iCONs Dey with me”

