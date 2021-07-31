Tears flow as another actor, Shona Ferguson dies

Another talented actor and movie producer, Shona Ferguson has been reported dead.

According to reports, Ferguson died from COVID 19 complications at age 47.

The South African actor, producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films passed away on Friday, July 30th, 2021.

Shona is survived by his wife, Connie Masil their only daughter and child, Alicia Angel.

Ferguson is known for various TV roles including The Queen, Isidingo: The Need, and Scandal!. In 2020, Ferguson made his Netflix debut, partnering with the streaming service on the six-part series, Kings Of Joburg.

Taking to social media to react to this shocking news;

@realbass.og wrote “No no no…Shona made Kings of Jo’burg very interesting, what’s happening lord?”

@dharmiebounty wrote “.. So crazy and still can’t believe it. RIP… The most healthy and cleanest person on TV”

@dammieajayi wrote “COVID IS REAL!!! KEEP PRACTICING SAFETY PRECAUTIONS.”