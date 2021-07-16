“Tears in my heart and brain” – Lady laments after buying a loaf of bread for N5500

A lady identified as Queen Precy has cried out on social media after buying a loaf of bread for N5,500.

According to the lady who lamented bitterly on Twitter, she thought it was an error at first, only for her to go back to the shop and it was confirmed that 5500 is the actual cost.

See her post below;

“I bought one sliced bread which I thought it’s going to be like 700 but on the receipt, I’m seeing 5500, Anyway I’m going back to the supermarket, either they overcharged me or am about to create a scene with the way I’m managing money now…”

In an updated post, she disclosed that she returned to the supermarket and she was told that N5500 is the cost of the bread.