‘That is the only thing she knows’ – Fans react to video of BBNaija Nengi twerking seductively in a club

Social media users have reacted differently to a viral video of BBNaija Nengi twerking seductively in a club.

In the video, Nengi was seen dancing with an unidentified man and the reality star decided to show off her twerking skills.

Recall that the Bayelsa born is among the many Nigerian ladies who underwent liposuction surgery.

Watch the video below;

See how some social media users reacted to this video;

@nora_nk_ wrote “This is what she is very good at, nothing else”

@omalicha271 wrote “Una mature, classy and decent quin”

@kemunt0m wrote “Doing what she knows best

@kaspersky_96 wrote “Naso, na her best hobby b dis”

@fretyaa wrote “See how stiff the nyash is.. this is her only talent.. the only thing she has to offer.. home wrecker..”