TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children…

I am confident that I will be president – Man who has spent…

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his…

Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

“If you touch her I will slap you” – Man warns…

Mother insists police killed her daughter during the Yoruba…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his…

“None of my parents lived to be 60, I’ve broken that yoke” –…

Davido finally pays tribute to his deceased assistant, Obama DMW…

“The most annoying human ever” – Vee tackles Nengi, Nengi reacts

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija lockdown season, Veeiye has subtly tackled fellow ex-housemate, Nengi Hampson.

In an Instagram post which she shared via her page, Vee referred to Nengi as the most annoying human she has ever met.

Vee shared a photo of Nengi and tackled her for being so annoying. She however added that despite her annoying nature, she still loves her.

READ ALSO

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t…

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at…

Reacting to this, Nengi Hampson reposted Vee’s comment on her IG page, and expressed her love for Vee with love emojis.

Nengi Hampson and Vee have been good friends since the lockdown house. Fans thought their friendship would collapse after leaving the house, but despite all odds, their friendship is apparently growing stronger as time passes.


RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children outside wedlock

I am confident that I will be president – Man who has spent 15 years in…

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his birthday dinner

Nigerians react to Beyonce’s birthday message to Burna Boy

“If you touch her I will slap you” – Man warns girlfriend after she…

Mother insists police killed her daughter during the Yoruba Nation rally,…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“The most annoying human ever” – Vee tackles Nengi, Nengi…

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops…

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay close to God…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, other Nollywood actors stand against Yomi…

‘More lands and Diamonds’ – BBNaija Ka3na brags about the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More