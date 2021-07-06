“The most annoying human ever” – Vee tackles Nengi, Nengi reacts

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija lockdown season, Veeiye has subtly tackled fellow ex-housemate, Nengi Hampson.

In an Instagram post which she shared via her page, Vee referred to Nengi as the most annoying human she has ever met.

Vee shared a photo of Nengi and tackled her for being so annoying. She however added that despite her annoying nature, she still loves her.

Reacting to this, Nengi Hampson reposted Vee’s comment on her IG page, and expressed her love for Vee with love emojis.

Nengi Hampson and Vee have been good friends since the lockdown house. Fans thought their friendship would collapse after leaving the house, but despite all odds, their friendship is apparently growing stronger as time passes.



