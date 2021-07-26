TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular…

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other…

The show is becoming annoying, they only select people that have made it – Lady blasts BBNaija organisers

Entertainment
By San

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to blast organisers of the Big Brother Naija show for being biased in the selection of people who make it into the house.

Amaka Queen while reacting to the news of one of the housemates, Boma being a Hollywood star, said that the housemates were not selected randomly, rather they were carefully selected by the organisers and the lower class is not represented in the house.

“This show is becoming annoying, why picking already made people for the show then expect the poor once to sit at home and vote for them with their little #30, not fair at all”

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I want all the boys to fall in love with me…

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage…

Meanwhile, Nigerian Billionaire, Obi Cubana has declared his undying support for one of the Big Brother Naija housemates. Obi Cubana has however ignored White money and other Igbo boys by declaring his support for Cross.

According to the Billionaire, he is supporting Cross because he is from his state, Oba in Anambra. Taking to his official Instagram page to repost a photo of Cross and declare his support, Obi wrote;

“He is from Oba, because of that, he gets my support.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular American series,…

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money The Hustler-…

‘Only iPhone 12 users are allowed to take pictures with me in…

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: List of popular Hollywood movies Boma has featured in

#BBNaija: I want all the boys to fall in love with me – Maria reveals…

The show is becoming annoying, they only select people that have made it –…

#BBNaija: I like your teeth, it’s naturally brown – Beatrice shades…

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

Car Wash Attendant Crashes Client’s Mercedes Benz While Driving to Buy Food…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More