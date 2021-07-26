The show is becoming annoying, they only select people that have made it – Lady blasts BBNaija organisers

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to blast organisers of the Big Brother Naija show for being biased in the selection of people who make it into the house.

Amaka Queen while reacting to the news of one of the housemates, Boma being a Hollywood star, said that the housemates were not selected randomly, rather they were carefully selected by the organisers and the lower class is not represented in the house.

“This show is becoming annoying, why picking already made people for the show then expect the poor once to sit at home and vote for them with their little #30, not fair at all”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Billionaire, Obi Cubana has declared his undying support for one of the Big Brother Naija housemates. Obi Cubana has however ignored White money and other Igbo boys by declaring his support for Cross.

According to the Billionaire, he is supporting Cross because he is from his state, Oba in Anambra. Taking to his official Instagram page to repost a photo of Cross and declare his support, Obi wrote;

“He is from Oba, because of that, he gets my support.”