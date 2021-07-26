‘This girl don win’ – Nigerians react as Funke Akindele and other celebrities declare support for Liquorose

Nigerians on Instagram have reacted after actress, Funke Akindele and other celebrities declared support for BBNaija 2021 housemate Liquorose.

This comes after Funke and some other celebrities took to their social media pages to unveil Liquorose as their favourite housemate and also promised to make sure she wins.

Funke wrote; “I love her!!! @liquorose I’m a huge fan of all her dance videos!! Can’t wait to see you shine darling.”

@destinyetikoofficial wrote “She is a great dancer”

@prettymikeoflagos wrote “We move heavily on ur behalf”

@monalisa.stephen wrote “Winnnerr winner winnnerr”

@symply_tacha wrote “Super Proud!!”

@kaffydance wrote “Yaaaaaassssss we behind you”

Reacting to this;

@cynthia_mmasi wrote “She is already the winner nothing will change that”

@kelly_cushy wrote “This girl don win already”

@esther_egunjobi wrote “This is the winner nih yen oo”