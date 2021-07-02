TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


This is how you know I am dating a billionaire – Bobrisky brags as he shows off security escort and convoy (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky, has shared a video of the convoy which his “sugar daddy” allegedly sent to pick him up.

Showing off his convoy and police escorts, Bobrisky noted that it is on of the benefits of dating a Billionaire.

This comes after he threw shades at his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over her relationship with politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

He shared a video with the caption;

”See how many escort with mummy of Lagos. My boyfriend knows how to spoil me. Best sugar daddy ever !!!

Haaaa see Vip treatment !! Money is damn good. Despite many h**te someone like my boyfriend can still show me dis amount of love.

F**k who doesn’t like me in as much as is not stopping my luxury life style no p 😂”

