“This nigga has so much energy” – Vee celebrates lover, Neo on his birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Vee has taken to social media to celebrate ex housemate and lover, Neo Akpofure on his birthday.

Vee and Neo started their love journey in the lock down house, and the love between the duo seems to get stronger as time passes.

Vee shared loved up photos with Neo, and expressed her undying love for him.

On Instagram, she wrote;

“happy womb escape dearie! 😂 no long talk, you already know what it is ❤️”

In a Twitter post, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend! Biggest heart ever! Loving you is so so easy. You are a light that can NEVER be tampered with. You can do your Chris Brown moves all day today dearie @NeoAkpofure ❤️.”

