Timi Dakolo jubilates as his son graduates to college

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Singer, Timi Dakolo shared on Instagram photos from his son’s graduation ceremony.

According to the proud father, his son is now a big boy and he has graduated to college.

Captioning the photos, the father of three wrote;

“The Chairman’s graduation… The chairman is going to college…The chairman is a big boy now.”

See the photos below;

As expected, fans, friends and colleagues of Timi stormed the comment section to celebrate with the family.

See some of their comments below;

@adaikwerre wrote “So fast… my sweet son val I can’t wait. Congratulations son more greater heights.”

@roselinetasha wrote “Congratulations to the Chairman of your yard”

@hopeaigbefo wrote “Awww congratulations big boy…soon the chairman will be a big boss and will bring wifey”

@m3_afolabi wrote “Congratulations darling , you’ll sure make papa proud”

@ruttycakesnmore wrote “Congratulations Chairman keep souring”

Via Instagram
