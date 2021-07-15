Timi Dakolo jubilates as his son graduates to college

Singer, Timi Dakolo shared on Instagram photos from his son’s graduation ceremony.
According to the proud father, his son is now a big boy and he has graduated to college.
Captioning the photos, the father of three wrote;
“The Chairman’s graduation… The chairman is going to college…The chairman is a big boy now.”
See the photos below;
As expected, fans, friends and colleagues of Timi stormed the comment section to celebrate with the family.
See some of their comments below;
@adaikwerre wrote “So fast… my sweet son val I can’t wait. Congratulations son more greater heights.”
@roselinetasha wrote “Congratulations to the Chairman of your yard”
@hopeaigbefo wrote “Awww congratulations big boy…soon the chairman will be a big boss and will bring wifey”
@m3_afolabi wrote “Congratulations darling , you’ll sure make papa proud”
@ruttycakesnmore wrote “Congratulations Chairman keep souring”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES