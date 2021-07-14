Tiwa Savage, Davido, others visit Obama DMW’s graveside in Epe (Video)

Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Davido appear to be the ones hit the most by Obama DMW’s death.

The duo were recorded having a solemn moment at the graveside of the late DMW member who died in June.

Davido who was heartbroken over the loss of his personal assistant has now summoned the courage to visit his graveside moments after securing the future of his surviving son, Malik.

a new video that has surfaced on social media, Davido could be seen in the graveside alongside Tiwa Savage and other crew members of both superstars.

The mood at the grave showed that Davido and Tiwa Savage are still saddened by the death of Obama DMW. Obama DMW was buried in his hometown of Epe, Lagos State.

Watch the video below: