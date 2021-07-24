Tobi Bakre allegedly expecting first child with lover

Nigerian reality TV star cum influencer, Tobi Bakre is allegedly expecting his first child with his lover.

According to blogger Gistlovers who shared the news via IG, Tobi Bakre got a girl pregnant and she’s almost due for delivery.

“Incoming baba baby,my guy my guy,sprinkle sper* everywhere e turn to belle,All Nigerians gehs don enter mud as their crush don knack person belle,congratulations my guy,sharp guy,if pikin don land Abeg I get name wey I wan give am o🤔🤔I go give am Boluwatife(Na so God want am)I come in peace”

Tobi Bakre is a young Nigerian who shot to fame after taking part in the 2018 edition of “Big Brother Naija” reality TV. Making it to the finals, the reality star now doubles as a host, actor and photographer.