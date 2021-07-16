Controversial pastor, Odumeje Chukwuemeka a.k.a Indaboski has arrived Oba, Anambra State for burial of Obi Cubana’s mother.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment the popular prophet arrived the venue in a grand style.

Obi Cubana’s mother’s funeral which is currently holding at Oba in Anambra state was graced by Nigerian billionaires and top business moguls.

Preparations for the funeral caught the attention of many after the club owner received 246 cows from his friends. However, other good wishers also donated funds worth millions for the event.

A video of guests and bouncers at the funeral, struggling to pick money has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the bouncers abandoned their duty posts to join guests in picking money which was being sprayed at all corners.