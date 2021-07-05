Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, other Nollywood actors stand against Yomi Fabiyi’s new movie

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe and other Nollywood actors have taken to their social media spaces to stand against Yomi Fabiyi’s new movie titled ‘Oko Iyabo”.

Recall that Yomi because the subject of discussion on Social media following the release of his new movie that depicted the alleged rape case of the embattled Baba Ijesha.

Reacting to this,

Tonto Dikeh wrote; “@realyomifabiyi Yomi I have intentionally stayed off your opinion in recent matters.. But what you have just done by capitalizing on the pain and Agony of a molested child and the slap in the mother’s face, I am ashamed i know you.. It’s a slap on all RAPE Victims(Dead or alive) Yomi, I expected better of you . my prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it..

I can’t tell a grown man what to do but I sincerely hope there is a part of the law that can handle this “BULLY..

I wldnt disrespect you nor will I hate you. I don’t feed you, so I add no Value but I will LOOK YOU IN YOUR DAMN EYES BALLS AND TELL YOU THE DAMN TRUTH YOUR WRONG.. WHAT YOU HAVE DONE IS DISGUSTING AND ITS CALLED BULLYING..”

Mercy Aigbe wrote “like I said to you over the phone, you are a DISGRACE, How on earth would you make mockery of someone’s agonizing pain! How??? Only a wicked soul would do that’ll!! Just that particular scene I saw of your movie is utterly distasteful and disgusting! “

Temi Tope Solaja wrote; “I am not one to speak out of place, but their are issues one must not keep quiet on. This is one of those issues. Yomi Fabiyi today proved just how much of a shame he is. Under no circumstances should someone’s pain and tribulation be turned into a thing of mockery. You have proven with this act that you are uncultured, lack empathy, and you remain the face of what is wrong with Nigeria today when it comes to sexual molestation. This movie is shameful and is not a work of art. If you had any self respect and dignity you would take it down ASAP. For someone who claims to be a father, I am disappointed in you 100 100 100 100 10 you know you’ve been blocked a long time ago, so I don’t need to tag you. Do the needful.”

Joke Jigan wrote; “Uncle Yomi … you are a mad man… i say this with my full chest!! Ko de ni Benshon fun yin sir!!! @realyomifabiyi @realyomifabiyi @realyomifabiyi how dare you???? That movie will not sell, it’s none of my Bussiness who you have issues with, but you making a whole stupid movie out of this???? You are nothing but a CLOUTINA! MAD MAN!!!”