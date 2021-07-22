TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into…

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with…

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who accused her of misleading females by making them believe they don’t need a man

EntertainmentTonto Dikeh
By Kafayat

Tonto Dikeh has replied a lady who accused her of misleading females by making them believe they do not need a man in their lives.

This comes after Tonto took to her Instagram page to appreciate her new lover for standing as her son’s father at his graduation ceremony.

According to the lady identified as louchee_bae, Tonto made lots of women believe they can live alone without any man in their lives after her marriage to Churchill hit the rock.

READ ALSO

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his…

Nigerians react to Tonto Dikeh’s message to James…

The lady also mentioned that Toke Makinwa is wiser than Tonto DIkeh when it comes to giving relationship advice.

Taking to Tonto‘s comment section to say this, louchee_bae wrote;

“Tonto dear, You have just revealed that being alone is not healthy at all. I’m yet to understand why a lot of women condemn men and relationships once a particular one did not favour them. That’s why I agreed that Toke is a wise woman.”

“Now, this is a portion of food for thought for women. When a bitter woman comes on social media to get mad over her failed relationship or marriage, just ignore her, don’t let it put fears in you, and continue to wish yourself the best”.

Reacting to this, Tonto said that louchee_bae is saying nonsense because the advise she gave women is to learn how to speak up for themselves and not to stay alone without a man.

In her words;

“Aunty you are talking in the nonsense. Teaching women how to speak for themselves and preaching domestic violence is wrong…. how do you relate that and what you are speaking biko nu. Apologies my ass, how you interpret what I say is your goddam business ma’am.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that he bought a…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with holiness –…

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his ’46…

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his number

Actor Dike Osinachi disowns daughter after she picked N50k over a plate of rice…

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy bought her a…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who accused her of misleading females by making them…

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that he bought a…

Israel DMW replies man who offered him 30billion to k!ll Davido

Uche Jombo drags movie producers spelling her name wrongly

Lady excited as her parents remarry, 25 years after divorce

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy bought her a…

BBNaija’s Khafi expecting first child with husband, Gedoni (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More