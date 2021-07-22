Tonto Dikeh replies lady who accused her of misleading females by making them believe they don’t need a man

Tonto Dikeh has replied a lady who accused her of misleading females by making them believe they do not need a man in their lives.

This comes after Tonto took to her Instagram page to appreciate her new lover for standing as her son’s father at his graduation ceremony.

According to the lady identified as louchee_bae, Tonto made lots of women believe they can live alone without any man in their lives after her marriage to Churchill hit the rock.

The lady also mentioned that Toke Makinwa is wiser than Tonto DIkeh when it comes to giving relationship advice.

Taking to Tonto‘s comment section to say this, louchee_bae wrote;

“Tonto dear, You have just revealed that being alone is not healthy at all. I’m yet to understand why a lot of women condemn men and relationships once a particular one did not favour them. That’s why I agreed that Toke is a wise woman.”

“Now, this is a portion of food for thought for women. When a bitter woman comes on social media to get mad over her failed relationship or marriage, just ignore her, don’t let it put fears in you, and continue to wish yourself the best”.

Reacting to this, Tonto said that louchee_bae is saying nonsense because the advise she gave women is to learn how to speak up for themselves and not to stay alone without a man.

In her words;

“Aunty you are talking in the nonsense. Teaching women how to speak for themselves and preaching domestic violence is wrong…. how do you relate that and what you are speaking biko nu. Apologies my ass, how you interpret what I say is your goddam business ma’am.”