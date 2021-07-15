Tonto Dikeh reunites with missing sister after 36 years (Video)

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has finally found her lost sister and her son after 36 years of separation.

It would be recalled that Tonto Dikeh received a prophecy from Pastor Jerry Eze about how her lost family member will be found soon. It appears that the prophecy came to pass as the actress has shared a video of her lost sister, Eve Chinyere, and her son for the first time in 36 years.

Tonto Dikeh took to her page to recount how the reunion happened. She wrote:

“I have always longed to know you. To love you, To Run to you, To have fun with you.

I wondered for 36years who you were, why I loved you so much only by stories..I USE TO BRAG ABOUT YOU AS A CHILD. I WOULD PULL UP MY FRIENDS AND TELL THEM ABOUT MY BLACK AMERICAN SISTER…