Tonto Dikeh’s Boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri Has Secretly Paid Her Bride Price

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her politician boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri are already planning to get married.

Popular blogger, Stella Dimorkuskus revealed that Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend has secretly paid her bride price and they aretraditionally married.

She wrote;

“Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri paid her bride price in ‘low key’

“Actress Tonto Dikeh’s man, Kpokpogri has ‘secretly’ paid her bride price according to traditions.

Stella took to her Instagram page to officially congratulate the couple.

Congratulations to @tontolet and @kpokpogri my isoko people whisper to me that something has been done and the two of you are husband and wife already. They say part two is loading.
This is a good will post to welcome you officially to isoko land. I hope all your teaming fans will become mine as well. Heheheje isoko wa doooh

Tonto who took to social media to announce that she is spending the weekend with her boo and not at Oba, location of the much talked about Obi Cubana’s mom’s burial.

See the photos she shared below:

 

 

 

