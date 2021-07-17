Toyin Abraham, others react as actress Ini Dima-Okojie gets engaged

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Toyin Abraham and other Nollywood celebrities have reacted to actress, Ini Dima-Okojie’s engagement to her London lover.

The reactions come after Ini shared the good news of her engagement on her official Instagram page.

According to the actress, her lover planned a perfect proposal for her and he blew her mind away.

In her words;

“I SAID YES !!!!!!! What I thought was going to be a cute cheeky date with my boo turned out to be the night that he asked me to be his wife in the presence of all the people that I love. (Eeeek I still can’t believe it)

It was truly the best night… like, you couldn’t have planned a more perfect proposal for me. I don’t know how you just knew, It was like you went into my mind and heart and knew exactly how I would want it. But I have a confession, I didn’t hear a word you said baby I was busy crying…I was really relying on this video. But yayyy we have a wedding to plan.”

Storming Ini’s comment section to react to this;

toyin_abraham wrote: @inidimaokojie well done for making me cry congratulations my baby love u

k8henshaw wrote: Congratulations Inidimaaaa… cheers to a happy and fruitful life together dear..

omonioboli wrote: Ini well done o! Thanks for the tears this morning. This is so beautiful to see. Film nor sweet pass like this na! I wish you lots of joy and love

Via Instagram
