Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

Nigerian entertainer, Tunde Ednut recently expressed his excitement after Bobrisky shared his photo on Instagram.

Recall, the duo have been engaging in ceaseless online fights on social media. Bobrisky was upset with Tunde over the way he bullies him on his Instagram page.

However, barely a day ago, Tunde Ednut lost his Instagram account again for the third time and his fans and well wishes have been reposting his new handle, so he can get new followers.

Surprisingly, Bobrisky took to his page to share Tunde Ednut’s handle via his Instagram page and this excited Tunde Ednut who quickly reposted it, and expressed his shock.

Tunde Ednut also promised to settle with other people who are not in good terms with him.