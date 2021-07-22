Two days after her father’s death, Tiwa Savage writes tribute to her only child

Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage has taken to Instagram to write a tribute to her only child, Jamal on his 6th birthday today.

This comes two days after she announced the sad news about her father’s death.

According to Tiwa in the birthday message to her son, Jamal is the reason why she keeps going.

Sharing videos of Jamal from when he was a baby, the 41-year-old wrote;

“My baby. My reason to keep going… Happy Birthday to my SONshine #6 @officialjamilbalogun”

Jamil’s father, Teebillz also wrote on Instagram;

“Happy 6th birthday to my Mini me, my mood changer, my bruhh, my spirit animal…. As you are growing up, you are providing your smartness and talents in every step of your life. I am so blessed and happy to have a wonderful son like you…. My Jam!”