TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says…

Two smart people cannot fall in love, one person must be an idiot and overlook certain things – Blessing Okoro

Entertainment
By San

Popular and controversial relationship and mental expert, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka also called Blessing CEO has taken to her Instagram page to reveal some facts about relationships and marriages and how they work.

According to her, two smart people can not call in love. Falling in love requires one foolish person or an idiot as she often said.

In her words, a relationship would not go well or even last long if one person does not overlook the excesses of the other and that is where acting like an idiot comes in.
You have to overlook some of the things you see and also things you hear for the relationship to keep going.

READ ALSO

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

Man narrates how his girlfriend got married to someone else,…

She also made reference to the fact that two captains can not control a ship. It is either one person is smart and the other behaves like an idiot (is able to overlook certain things) or there will not be long lasting peace in the relationship.

The relationship expert advised people to learn to overlook certain things to avoid being too nosy in the relationship. This way, the two parties involved have peace of mind.

Her advise gathered numerous reactions from people who concurred with her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Why I stopped looking good since I had a child’ – BBNaija Tboss opens up

#BBNaija: Watch Boma’s reaction when Angel said she’s 19 (Video)

Actress, Linda Osifo celebrates 30th Birthday with amazing photos

Moment BBNaija housemate, Jackie B pranked her son with fake poop in the toilet…

Two smart people cannot fall in love, one person must be an idiot and overlook…

“Money Is Good In This Life”- Actress Bisola Says As She Enters A Private Jet…

#BBNaija: “When I first saw you, I was like who is this Mami water?”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More