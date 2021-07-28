Two Years After I Was Shot, Pellets Are Still Coming Out Of My Head – Actress, Angela Okorie Laments

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has revealed that two years after she was attacked by unknown gunmen, pellets are still coming out of her head.

You would recall that Angela Okorie was hospitalized after some unknown assailants shot at her car on December 12, 2019 when she was returning from a show and her Mercedes Benz SUV was seriously ridden with bullets.

In a recent post she made on her Instagram page Angela Okorie shared a video that showed the parts of her head that was hit with bullet in a scan at the hospital and she disclosed that God exchanged his life for hers thus the reason why she is still alive.

She wrote;