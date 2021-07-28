Two Years After I Was Shot, Pellets Are Still Coming Out Of My Head – Actress, Angela Okorie Laments
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has revealed that two years after she was attacked by unknown gunmen, pellets are still coming out of her head.
You would recall that Angela Okorie was hospitalized after some unknown assailants shot at her car on December 12, 2019 when she was returning from a show and her Mercedes Benz SUV was seriously ridden with bullets.
In a recent post she made on her Instagram page Angela Okorie shared a video that showed the parts of her head that was hit with bullet in a scan at the hospital and she disclosed that God exchanged his life for hers thus the reason why she is still alive.
She wrote;
God exchanged his life for mine can you imagine After 2years plus I was shot some pellets still coming out
All dem bloggers that plotted with them to write me off On social media so people won’t believe that there are evil people in the industry, cos out of envy they did this I have put too much in my career and God knows it’s time for me to reap what I have worked for, all of una go soon drink poison for my sake see I will never forgive you all that were paid to do that , dem say rewrite the story make e be like say she and person dey qurel just to accomplish their evil plans , they were waiting to write RIP Next day , God showed them he is not a man ,If you envy life it must bring you down , See You can never rewrite what God wrote over my life one by one E must reach all of una, Lucifer is a human being that’s why I had to avoid every unfriendly friend patronizing evil people,But las las dem go use their head carry everything Dey planed Amen beware of demons in sheepclothings.
I am grace verified , I am that God’s special child .
The anointed one with proof that if God is b4 you no one can be against you #legitqueen #angel
