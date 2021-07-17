Ubi Franklin reacts after he was dragged for turning to a photographer at Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial

Nigerian music artist manager, Ubi Franklin has reacted after he was dragged for becoming a “photographer” at Obi Cubana‘s mother’s burial.

Entrepreneur and nightlife boss, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, lost his mother in December 2020 and his friends and associates have continued to send him several gifts in honour of late Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu.

Obi Cubana recently disclosed that he has received more than 300 cows from his friends for his mum’s funeral taking place at Afor Uzo Oba in Anambra State.

During the burial, Ubi Franklin was spotted walking around and taking videos of the event and fans took to social media to drag him.

However, Ubi Franklin, in his response said that money has levels and he will never allow his helper pass him by.

See comments below;