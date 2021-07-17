TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi…

Ubi Franklin reacts after he was dragged for turning to a photographer at Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian music artist manager, Ubi Franklin has reacted after he was dragged for becoming a “photographer” at Obi Cubana‘s mother’s burial.

Entrepreneur and nightlife boss, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, lost his mother in December 2020 and his friends and associates have continued to send him several gifts in honour of late Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu.

Obi Cubana recently disclosed that he has received more than 300 cows from his friends for his mum’s funeral taking place at Afor Uzo Oba in Anambra State.

READ ALSO

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi…

Obi Cubana’s net worth, source of wealth and other juicy…

During the burial, Ubi Franklin was spotted walking around and taking videos of the event and fans took to social media to drag him.

However, Ubi Franklin, in his response said that money has levels and he will never allow his helper pass him by.

See comments below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

“Today na today” – Reactions as “Indaboski”…

Checkout what happened after Prophet Odumeje visited TB Joshua’s widow,…

Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly after what her first child did to her little baby

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

Ubi Franklin reacts after he was dragged for turning to a photographer at Obi…

Obi Cubana’s net worth, source of wealth and other juicy details you should know…

Regina Daniels cries out, says her son is beginning to look like her husband

“Today na today” – Reactions as “Indaboski”…

Actress Iyabo Ojo reacts as herbalist who said she will die over Baba…

Reactions as Ubi Franklin turns photographer at Obi Cubana’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More