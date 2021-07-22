Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has dragged those who are fond of misspelling her name as Uche Jumbo.

In a recent video, the actress warned them against making another mistake in her name, noting that she would ignore any promotional material which has the incorrect spelling of her name.

In her words;

“I’ll be the first to tell you how important it is for an actor to promote her work. But please let’s respect ourselves. If after two decades in Nollywood I am still correcting you on what my film credit is. Uche Jombo not Uche Jumbo.

You should know that it is important to me you get it right. If you do not write the right spelling of my name in a promotional material you’re sending to me, I don’t care how big the film is, it will not be posted on this page. I’m very serious. Someone said he thought Jumbo was a nickname because I get big backside.