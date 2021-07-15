Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly after what her first child did to her little baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has lamented bitterly after what her first child, Mimee did to her little baby.

According to the mother of two, her first child took her little baby’s breast milk just to have a taste and she eventually spotted it out because she found it disgusting.

Sharing a video of what Mimi did with her sister’s milk, Uche wrote;

Actress, Moyo Lawal shares horrible encounter with policemen

Actress, Uche Elendu shuts down internet with her birthday…

“Please When Is School Resuming … @mildredshine drinking @luminamaris breast Milk that I pumped with my @bestmomsng breast Pump”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@adakarl1 wrote “Hahah dts what happens to a long throat agbaya… Next time don’t mess wit Lumina”

@oyindamolaamoke wrote “Holiday wey just start”

@gracedaniels473 wrote “Big sister’s duty”

@official_eve1010 wrote “Mummy enjoy life na you be the senior madam”

@signedtheblackswan wrote “Las las you’ll breastfeed both girls…so funny”

Via Instagram
