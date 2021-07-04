Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children outside wedlock

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has replied those criticizing her on social media for having children outside wedlock.

This comes after the actress was dragged over a derogatory statement she made about married women who are going through marital crises.

According to Uche, some women are not happy in their marriages but they can not leave because of reasons best known to them.

Reacting to her critics, the new mum said that she has lots of married women in her DM crying to her for help.

According to Uche, these women can’t leave their marriage because of what society will say.

Taking to her official Instagram page to say this, the actress wrote;

“They are Roasting Me On Instablog because I’m Speaking Hidden Truths … Society, Poverty, Peer Pressure, E pain them, etc have Driven a lot of People Into Joyless Marriages and Relationships… Where is the Lie in this?

Only I know the amount of “ PLEASE SAVE ME” messages I receive in my DM from Women who are tired and want to be Free but don’t know how! Ok oooo! CRUCIFY ME, but truth be told, I feel all your Pains but I don’t have answers to your numerous Questions in my DM. Only God Can help Us most times when we refuse to help Ourselves. #peace”