Entertainment
By Shalom

Female graduate of University of Benin who bragged about how she graduated using ‘malpractice’ has reportedly landed in trouble.

In the video, the lady had an inscription on her signing out shirt that ascribed her academic success to ‘aggressive malpractice’.

“Aggressive malpractice brought me this far”, the inscription read.

The excited lady seemed not to care as she showed off the shirt while giving dance moves.

While many Nigerians slammed her shirt inscription, others cautioned that the lady’s action may see her certificate withheld by the University.

In a recent update, the university management has reportedly launched a manhunt for the erring fresh graduate, following the outrage that trailed the video.

The lady has been identified as one Peace Ufuoma. According to Campus Gist, Ufoma graduated from Microbiology Department, Faculty of Life Sciences.

Reports also alleged that necessary arrangements have been put in place to summon the graduate to appear before a Disciplinary Panel over the video. If found wanting, she may be dismissed or have her certificate withheld.

A top official of the institution said the lady’s actions had brought shame to the University.

“The character exhibited by the student is not a true reflection of who we are as an institution of learning – our training, discipline, norms and tradition. We raise and award our certificates to only deserving graduands both in character and learning”.

