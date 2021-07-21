TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

This is so wrong – Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham’s…

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his…

UNIBEN student who bragged about “aggressive malpractice”, allegedly set to rewrite examinations

Entertainment
By Shalom

Peace Ufuoma, a female graduate from the department of Microbiology in University of Benin (UNIBEN) has been allegedly ordered to rewrite all exams from 200 Level.

Recall, Peace Ufuoma went viral during the day of her final paper after she rocked a shirt with the inscription, “Aggressive malpractice brought me this far”.

Following this, the management of UNIBEN launched investigation and ordered that all the results of the student be investigated.

READ ALSO

“Aggressive malpractice brought me this far”…

The institution made a statement two weeks ago on Thursday, that the decision to probe the student in question’s results was taken at a meeting that held on the 13th of July.

Recent reports have however alleged that Ufuoma has been ordered to rewrite all her papers from her Level two till the end of Level four.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

This is so wrong – Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham’s message to…

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his number

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with holiness –…

How to become a billionaire and remain a billionaire – Obi Cubana reveals

Reactions as Obi Cubana breaks silence on the real source of his wealth

If I Don’t Look This Good At 50, I Will Tear My Shirt – Adesua Etomi Tells Kate…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

Politician, Mama T queries men hailing Obi Cubana and E-money (Video)

Angela Nwosu gets brand new car from husband after welcoming baby (Video)

Actor Dike Osinachi disowns daughter after she picked N50k over a plate of rice…

UNIBEN student who bragged about “aggressive malpractice”, allegedly…

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his ’46…

I will never kneel down to a man in the name of marriage – Lady vows

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More