(Video) Burna Boy’s fans give him a huge 30th birthday surprise

Fans of sensational singer, Burna Boy have given him a huge surprise on his 30th birthday today.

In a video that is presently going viral on social media, the Grammy Awards winning singer was seen walking into a room filled with a birthday serenade specially prepared for him.

The singer was excited and speechless in the videos shared online, seeing how much he’s been loved by many of his fans.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQ0lyZ7JOeA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See how social media users reacted to this video below;

@escaped_albino wrote “Hard guy no go let am blush well”

@honeyojukwu wrote “Burnaboy is a sweet baby boy! A core representation of a PortHarcourt breed! Baby boys”

@officiallyndabae wrote “He deserve everything beautiful for making Nigerian so proud. I wish out so called idiot politicians can make our country proud someday alao”