TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice…

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta…

‘I went through my dark times alone’ – Tonto…

Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own…

“This nigga has so much energy” – Vee…

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

Bobrisky finally reacts after Tonto Dikeh said she’s no…

(Video) Burna Boy’s fans give him a huge 30th birthday surprise

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of sensational singer, Burna Boy have given him a huge surprise on his 30th birthday today.

In a video that is presently going viral on social media, the Grammy Awards winning singer was seen walking into a room filled with a birthday serenade specially prepared for him.

The singer was excited and speechless in the videos shared online, seeing how much he’s been loved by many of his fans.

READ ALSO

Nigerians celebrate Burna Boy on his 30th birthday

BET Award 2021: Burna Boy wins the Best International Act…

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQ0lyZ7JOeA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See how social media users reacted to this video below;

@escaped_albino wrote “Hard guy no go let am blush well”

@honeyojukwu wrote “Burnaboy is a sweet baby boy! A core representation of a PortHarcourt breed! Baby boys”

@officiallyndabae wrote “He deserve everything beautiful for making Nigerian so proud. I wish out so called idiot politicians can make our country proud someday alao”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

‘I went through my dark times alone’ – Tonto Dikeh opens up

Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama DMW’s death…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own death

“This nigga has so much energy” – Vee celebrates lover, Neo on…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

(Video) Burna Boy’s fans give him a huge 30th birthday surprise

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

‘Words can’t express how I feel’ – Regina’s mum,…

Lady narrates how her ex husband married her just to win a bet, dumped her 4…

“You are not a good mother. I regret I ever respected you“- Princess slams…

Reactions as Rita Edochie breaks down in tears at late TB Joshua’s church,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More