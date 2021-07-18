Viral Lagos amputee hawker acquires N17.5m house in Lagos; now constructing pure water factory

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Mary Daniel, the sachet water hawker who went viral because she’s an amputee, has reportedly acquired a 17.5 million Naira apartment in Lagos.

Per reports made by BBC, the lady is finally putting good use of the funds donated to her by concerned Nigerians on Social media.

The 27-year-old Kogi indigene bought the house located in Igando, Lagos. She is also constructing a pure-water factory inside the compound, which is near completion

Recall that Mary Daniel received donations of about N25 million after she was pictured hawking sachet water in traffic in Oshodi and her story went viral.

