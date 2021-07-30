Visually impaired man called to Bar after bagging award as one of the best students

Komolafe Olayinka, a visually impaired man, has been celebrated massively by family and friends after he was called to the Nigerian bar.

Reports gathered that Olayinka despite being physically challenged, finished at the Nigerian Law School with one of the best results, and was recognized during the call to bar ceremony.

Taking to social media to celebrate him, Olayinka’s sister wrote,

“Yaaayiiii is my brothers Call Day, Welcome to the Largest Barr Love. it is not enough that you are being called today but it is with great Joy that you are called exceptionally despite all odds💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Visually Impaired but finished the Nigerian Law School with one of the best results🎤 NLS cannot but award you specially.

An award from the Nigerian Law School 😋 He chokeeeeeeeee. We are proud of you Blood mi. You dare not look for my momma’s trouble cos she’s gonna give you double. Fear who no fear my Family 😇 wait for my Sister to come choke you too. IS GOD NOT AWESOME”.