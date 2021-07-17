We left home at a very young age just to take care of home – Cubana Chiefpriest

Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial has been on everyone’s lips all week long. Cubana chief priest made the first statement by donating 46 cows for the ceremonies while other displays of grandeur that followed, got Nigerians glued to their phones despite heavy floods that ravaged Lagos metropolis.

A seeming parody account of the celebrity barman on Twitter wrote a statement that garnered the attention of social media users, actualising the Nigerian dream of becoming a parvenu.

The account wrote: “We left home at a very young age just to take care of home.”

Meanwhile, A prophetess has shared a message which she claimed she got from God who selected her amongst other prophets, to deliver to Obi Cubana.

The prophetess expressed her anger at the fact that the billionaire has been spending money on people in the North and showering them with gifts.

According to her, those people do not care about him and they do not send anything to people in the Eastern States so there’s no need for the philanthropic act from Cubana.

