We Need To Wake Up – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Oyedepo Allegedly Sacking Pastors

Media personality and leader of the free my sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral report of Winners Chapel sacking 40 pastors due to unmet targets.

According to news making the rounds online and published by Theinfong, the church allegedly sacked some pastors of his who oversee other churches for not meeting their targets and not generating enough income for the church to use in other aspect of growing the church and Daddy Freeze reacting to that has warned Nigerians.

According to Daddy Freeze, Nigerians need to wake up from these religious dreams, delusions and hallucinations because sacking a pastor because of low income and not being able to generate enough money for the church doesn’t make any sense.

