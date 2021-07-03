‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka spills

The host of Big Brother Naija reality show, Ebuka has opened up on his feelings for disqualified housemate Erica while she was on the show.

According to the father of two in an interview with BeatFm, many viewers thought he hated Erica which is actually the opposite because she gave the viewers great content.

“She gave us great content… I really liked Erica.. but people thought I hated her” Ebuka said.

Speaking on why the viewers were not shown the moments the housemates got intimate in the house, Ebuka said the organizers of the show were obeying the rules of the Nigerian broadcasting commission (NBC).

He added that although they would like to show people everything that happened in the house but they have been restricted.

Watch the video below;