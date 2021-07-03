TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own…

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their…

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend…

Yul Edochie speaks following reports that he allegedly welcomed a…

This is how you know I am dating a billionaire – Bobrisky brags…

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka spills

Entertainment
By Kafayat

The host of Big Brother Naija reality show, Ebuka has opened up on his feelings for disqualified housemate Erica while she was on the show.

According to the father of two in an interview with BeatFm, many viewers thought he hated Erica which is actually the opposite because she gave the viewers great content.

“She gave us great content… I really liked Erica.. but people thought I hated her” Ebuka said.

READ ALSO

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you”…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele…

Speaking on why the viewers were not shown the moments the housemates got intimate in the house, Ebuka said the organizers of the show were obeying the rules of the Nigerian broadcasting commission (NBC).

He added that although they would like to show people everything that happened in the house but they have been restricted.

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own death

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka spills

BBNaija Ozo melts hearts with what he did to his fellow ex-housemates

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo’s husband has been released on…

Yul Edochie speaks following reports that he allegedly welcomed a child with…

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee…

After several heartbreaks, DJ Cuppy shows off her new boyfriend

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More