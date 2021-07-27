‘Why I stopped looking good since I had a child’ – BBNaija Tboss opens up

BBNaija ex-housemate, Tboss has opened up on why she stopped looking good since she had her child.

According to TBoss, it is hard work to be a mum and still try to look good.

Citing herself as an example, the mother of one said her daughter would like all her face if she does makeup.

The reality star added that mothers who always look good despite having kids have superpowers that she does not have.

In her words;

“When I see those Slaying Mothers I’m constantly in awe because I just don’t know how they do it … Do you know how hard it is to have your baby look amazing and you yourself be all put together on a daily daily? It’s a superpower that I am yet to acquire. @miss_goldilocks please Teach me. Show me the way!!!

Because This homeless-looking thing is fast becoming a lewk… My consolation is that my Child is Healthy, Fed & Happy so I can afford to run around looking funky cos truth be told with the way my baby loves up on me- we don’t want her licking off my make up right?… However- When we have to go out for meetings or a date- TBoss would come out to play if not it’s Mommie or Mama. Thanks and Bye… Skin constantly popping regardless thanks to my beauty products. Filter for what please?”