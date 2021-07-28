‘Why I will continue to worship Davido’ – Isreal DMW opens up

Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW has opened up on why he will continue to worship the singer.

According to Isreal, he is not one of those people that will always insult their bosses and he would never be.

Speaking further, the Benin born said that regardless of the age difference between himself and Davido, he will continue to worship him.

Isreal DMW, however, rained insults on those mocking him, adding that he will continue to respected Davido because he’s aware of his root.

Taking to his Instastory to say this, Isreal wrote;

You people should always insult your superior bosses at your working place. Tell them they are mad, tell them you‘re senior to them by age. I will worship my own ooh. I know where am coming from. Make Ogun kill una talking rubbish.