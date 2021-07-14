TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO –…

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

Why Nollywood actresses have more money than actors – Actress Linda Osifo

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has explained why women in the movie industry appear to be more successful than their male colleagues.

Speaking during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbing Minds, the actress noted women in the industry are open to more avenues of making extra incomes than males.

According to her, different brands from wigs, clothing, skincare, and so on, sign up these actresses for ambassadorial deals, opportunities which are rarely made available to the actors.

READ ALSO

Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a…

How “bad behaviour” almost ruined my career…

“As a woman compared to a man I have more options to get more jobs than a man. I can advertise hair, wigs, shoes and a wide range of clothes from brands which most men cannot. The ratio of men to women is 1:3 which makes the market wider for us.

“I’ve become a brand ambassador to skincare brands and that’s an industry that men don’t dominate and conquer so this is how women are more successful. Women have more opportunities to make money.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO – Chidimma Ojukwu

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her graduate, lands in…

Grieving wife of late Sound Sultan breaks down in tears as she lays her head on…

“I didn’t kill him, I don’t know who did it” –…

Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps, Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why Nollywood actresses have more money than actors – Actress Linda Osifo

Super TV CEO alleged Killer: Stop granting Chidinma interviews – Lawmakers…

Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a job

Anita Joseph replies those dragging her for publicly showing affection for…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she refused to marry…

Reactions as Zubby Michael declares himself the biggest actor in Africa

Few months after son’s death, Pastor Adeboye pens down tribute to his wife…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More