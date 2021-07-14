Why Nollywood actresses have more money than actors – Actress Linda Osifo

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has explained why women in the movie industry appear to be more successful than their male colleagues.

Speaking during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbing Minds, the actress noted women in the industry are open to more avenues of making extra incomes than males.

According to her, different brands from wigs, clothing, skincare, and so on, sign up these actresses for ambassadorial deals, opportunities which are rarely made available to the actors.

“As a woman compared to a man I have more options to get more jobs than a man. I can advertise hair, wigs, shoes and a wide range of clothes from brands which most men cannot. The ratio of men to women is 1:3 which makes the market wider for us.

“I’ve become a brand ambassador to skincare brands and that’s an industry that men don’t dominate and conquer so this is how women are more successful. Women have more opportunities to make money.”