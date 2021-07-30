‘Why we need to protect Whitemoney at all cost’ – BBNaija 2021 housemates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

The ‘Shine ya eye’ housemates of the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show have disclosed the reason why they need to keep their fellow housemate, Whitemoney in the house.

This comes after Whitemoney took out time to prepare and serve food for the whole housemates.

According to the housemates, Whitemoney is a very good cook and they don’t want him to leave the house because of his amazing cooking skills.

See some of the comments the housemates made after the Igbo born made lunch for them today, 30th of July.

Tega said “White money, anybody can be the wild card but not you… we need to protect you in this house at all cost…”

Liquorose said “I love guys that cook”

Saga said “The food and having a mental effect… This food can take you out of depression”

Niyi said “please anybody can be the wildcard but not Whitemoney”

Saskay said “Na this kain find people they go restaurant for… You need to open a restaurant when we leave this place ooo.. you really need to”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
